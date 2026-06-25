Lockheed Secures $8.4 Billion PrSM Ceiling Increase To Support Production Boost Framework

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has secured an $8.4 billion ceiling increase from the Army for its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) contract, with the deal supporting a previously announced framework agreement to scale up production over the coming years. The new contract modification, awarded on June 23, officially extends the Army’s procurement timeframe for PrSM Inc. 1 missiles from five to eight years, through 2032, according to a Lockheed Martin spokesperson. “This contract from the U.S. Army is a testament to the…