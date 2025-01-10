An Area-I Air-Launched, Tube-Integrated, Unmanned System, or ALTIUS, sails through the skies at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., March 4, 2020 where the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center led a demonstration that highlighted the forward air launch of the ALTIUS. (Photo by Jose Mejia-Betancourth/CCDC AvMC Technology Development Directorate)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
34 minutes ago |
01/10/2025

The Army is seeking industry’s information on unmanned systems, or “launched effects,” that it could look to potentially deploy from medium and high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.

A new Request for Information notice details…

