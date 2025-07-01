The U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX program previously chose Electra for a Strategic Funding Increase award. This award secures up to $85 million for Electra to continue developing a full-scale pre-production prototype of its electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft. (Photo: Electra)
Electra has received a small research contract from the Army to mature hybrid-electric propulsion systems the company is developing for its ultra-short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft to advance the technology, and reduce risks, for Army aviation.
The 18-month…