Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, center left, and Gen. James C. McConville, the Army’s chief of staff, center right, discuss emerging technology while inside the Mission Enabling Technologies – Demonstrator. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons, Defense Media Activity)
By Matthew Beinart |
31 minutes ago |
05/01/2020

The Army is working to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on its supply chain with progress payments and small business loans, the service’s secretary said Thursday, as it anticipates dealing with the challenge for “months and months ahead.” 

Secretary…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.