Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, center left, and Gen. James C. McConville, the Army’s chief of staff, center right, discuss emerging technology while inside the Mission Enabling Technologies – Demonstrator. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons, Defense Media Activity)
The Army is working to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on its supply chain with progress payments and small business loans, the service’s secretary said Thursday, as it anticipates dealing with the challenge for “months and months ahead.”
Secretary…