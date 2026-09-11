Army Confirms Lockheed Also Advances To Demo Phase Of IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor Competition

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has also advanced in the Army’s competition to develop a second interceptor for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 defeat system, a service spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily. The update follows Boeing’s [BA] confirmation on Sept. 9 that its team with Anduril was selected to move onto the next phase of the second interceptor effort, which will include capability demonstrations. “Additional information regarding the competitive effort will be released when appropriate,” the Army spokesperson said.…