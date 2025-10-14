Army Chief Details Team Working With GD To Build Future M1E3 Abrams Tank

The Army’s chief of staff said on Tuesday the team working alongside General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] to build the new M1E3 Abrams tank includes Caterpillar [CAT] providing the engine, a SAPA-built transmission, and Anduril Industries and Applied Intuition developing the autonomy capability. “And because they are all coming together, we are going to have a tank that is much more lethal on the battlefield for half the weight and something [that has a] modular open system architecture that we…