Army Awards Lockheed Martin $9.8 Billion PAC-3 MSE Contract

The Army awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $9.8 billion contract to produce 1,970 Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors for the U.S. and international partners, the service and company announced during a joint signing ceremony Wednesday at the company’s Grand Prairie, Texas facility. This is is the largest contract in the company’s Missiles and Fire Control business segment history. During the signing ceremony the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Missiles and Space definitized an undefinitized…