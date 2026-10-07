Army Awards $93.6 Million To Nine Companies For NGC2 Applications

The Army announced Wednesday it’s awarded nearly $100 million in one-year contracts to nine companies for applications to support its Next-Generation Command and Control architecture, as the service moves to corps-scale fielding of the initiative. The selected vendors include General Dynamics Mission Systems [GD], Air Space Intelligence Federal, Immersive Wisdom, LMI, Mente Systems, Stilman Advanced Strategies, Onebrief, Rune Technologies and AIR, with their capabilities set to be deployed with U.S. Army Pacific’s I Corps. “Providing core software applications is a…