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Army Awards $93.6 Million To Nine Companies For NGC2 Applications

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Awards $93.6 Million To Nine Companies For NGC2 Applications
Lt. Col. Daniel Krueger, the 4th Infantry Division G3 officer, utilizes Next-Generation Command and Control communication capabilities aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III en route to Indonesia for Super Garuda Shield 2026, Aug. 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

The Army announced Wednesday it’s awarded nearly $100 million in one-year contracts to nine companies for applications to support its Next-Generation Command and Control architecture, as the service moves to corps-scale fielding of the initiative. The selected vendors include General Dynamics Mission Systems [GD], Air Space Intelligence Federal, Immersive Wisdom, LMI, Mente Systems, Stilman Advanced Strategies, Onebrief, Rune Technologies and AIR, with their capabilities set to be deployed with U.S. Army Pacific’s I Corps.  “Providing core software applications is a…

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