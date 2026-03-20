Army Accepts First Optionally-Piloted Black Hawk, Will Inform Scaling Autonomy Across The Fleet

The Army announced Friday it has officially accepted the first Black Hawk helicopter outfitted to fly autonomously, with the plans for the aircraft to now undergo a “rigorous testing phase.” The H-60Mx, integrated with Sikorsky’s [LMT] MATRIX autonomy suite, has been transitioned over from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) following a decade of development and is now set to inform an Army initiative to potentially scale autonomous flight capability across its Black Hawk fleet. “After years of successful…