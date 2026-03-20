Army Accepts First Optionally-Piloted Black Hawk, Will Inform Scaling Autonomy Across The Fleet

The Army announced Friday it has officially accepted the first Black Hawk helicopter outfitted to fly autonomously, with the plans for the aircraft to now undergo a “rigorous testing phase.” The H-60Mx, integrated with Sikorsky’s [LMT] MATRIX autonomy suite, has been transitioned over from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) following a decade of development and is now set to inform an Army initiative to potentially scale autonomous flight capability across its Black Hawk fleet. “After years of successful…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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Part-time Lecturer, Information Sciences and Informatics (Continuous Posting)
The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
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The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
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The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
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Cleared Manager, R&D Science and Engineering
Electric Grid Security and Communications Department, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM