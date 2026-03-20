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Army Accepts First Optionally-Piloted Black Hawk, Will Inform Scaling Autonomy Across The Fleet

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Accepts First Optionally-Piloted Black Hawk, Will Inform Scaling Autonomy Across The Fleet
The U.S. Army officially received a groundbreaking H-60Mx Black Hawk helicopter, extensively modified to fly with or without a pilot at the controls. (Photo courtesy Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company)

The Army announced Friday it has officially accepted the first Black Hawk helicopter outfitted to fly autonomously, with the plans for the aircraft to now undergo a “rigorous testing phase.” The H-60Mx, integrated with Sikorsky’s [LMT] MATRIX autonomy suite, has been transitioned over from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) following a decade of development and is now set to inform an Army initiative to potentially scale autonomous flight capability across its Black Hawk fleet.  “After years of successful…

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