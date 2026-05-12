Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives

Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, citing a “big risk” to top priorities if Congress can’t pass a third party-line bill. Across two hearings, lawmakers pressed for more details on the department’s reasoning for seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in its budget request for mandatory spending via reconciliation to fund critical munitions, drone production, industrial…