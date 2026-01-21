Appropriators Direct F/A-XX EMD Contract Award While Boosting Funding To Nearly $1 Billion

Appropriators are pushing the Navy to award an Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter aircraft while boosting funding close to $1 billion, according to the newly released fiscal year 2026 Defense Appropriations conference bill. The Navy’s FY 2026 budget request sought only $74 million to maintain and complete aircraft design for the F/A-XX as the Trump administration and Defense Department seem focused on working through the Air Force’s F-47 future fighter first amid concerns…