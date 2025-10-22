Sign In
Advanced / Transformational Technology

Apex Planning On-Orbit Demonstration Of Commercially Developed Space Based Interceptor Next June

Cal Biesecker By
Apex Planning On-Orbit Demonstration Of Commercially Developed Space Based Interceptor Next June
Render of Apex’s Project Shadow. Image: Apex

Satellite bus designer and manufacturer Apex next summer plans to demonstrate commercially-developed space-based interceptor (SBI) technology to draw down risk in pursuit of a key component of the Trump administration’s Golden Dome homeland missile defense vision. Project Shadow will demonstrate the use of two solid rocket motor (SRM)-powered demonstration interceptors from Apex’s Orbital Magazine host spacecraft, which is being configured on the company’s Nova bus and is expected to be launched in June 2026. Firings of the demonstrator interceptors that…

