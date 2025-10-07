Anduril, RTX Static Fire Rocket Motor Using Highly Loaded Grain For Air-To-Air Missile

Anduril Industries and Raytheon have completed static test fires of a solid rocket motor (SRM) featuring Highly Loaded Grain (HLG) propellant for air-to-air weapon systems. The HLG configuration allows for more propellant to be loaded into the rocket motor case, enabling longer range and higher specific impulse, resulting in better performance. The testing “validated the performance of a heavywall SRM configured in a HLG configuration built by Anduril,” the company said. Heavywall refers to the rocket case being thicker and…