Anduril Receiving Air Force Contract for Rocket Cargo Design Study

Anduril Industries is receiving an up to $1 million contract for a Department of the Air Force (DAF) Rocket Cargo-related design study, Air Force Materiel Command and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) said on Wednesday. "This contract seeks to obtain a design study for a payload container capable on integrating on multiple platforms for the Rocket Cargo Vanguard," according to a business notice. "The aim is to develop a system capable of integrating multiple government defined payloads within this…