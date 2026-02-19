Sign In
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production

Cal Biesecker By
Anduril employees working on a solid rocket motor. Photo: Anduril Industries

The Defense Department has awarded Anduril Industries $43.7 million in industrial base funding to expand production capacity for solid rocket motors (SRMs). The new Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funds are in addition to $14.3 million in DPA funding Anduril announced a year ago to expand and modernize its SRM facilities in McHenry, Miss. (Defense Daily, Jan. 7, 2025). The latest award will expand test fire infrastructure for more complex motors, increase storage capacity, and acquire common production tooling…

