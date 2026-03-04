Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation

Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing the department’s acquisition chief on the status of weapons stockpiles. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. has “sufficient precision munitions for the task at hand,” offering his view as the White House is reportedly set to meet with defense executives later this week…