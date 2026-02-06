America First Arms Transfer Strategy Looks To Larger FMS

In an ironic acknowledgment that an "America First" military depends on other nations, President Donald Trump on Feb. 6 signed his "America First Arms Transfer Strategy." "As the first strategy of its kind, it will ensure that future arms sales prioritize American interests by using foreign purchases and capital to build American production and capacity," according to the executive order. "This strategy will advance a technologically superior, ready, and resilient national security industrial enterprise. It will strengthen the United States…