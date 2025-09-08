AIRO, Ukraine’s Nord Drone, Plan On Joint Venture To Scale Production, Increase Offerings

AIRO Group Holdings [AIRO] and Ukrainian combat drone manufacturer Nord Drone Group plan to create a joint venture that will enable U.S.-based AIRO to expand its unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) offerings to pursue Defense Department opportunities and help Nord Drone dramatically scale its production in Ukraine, the companies said on Monday. Nord Drone currently produces nearly 4,000 UAS a month across a distributed set of secret facilities and operations in Ukraine and the pending joint venture with New Mexico-based AIRO…