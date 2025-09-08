Sign In
Unmanned Systems

AIRO, Ukraine’s Nord Drone, Plan On Joint Venture To Scale Production, Increase Offerings

Cal Biesecker By
Nord Drone quadcopter. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

AIRO Group Holdings [AIRO] and Ukrainian combat drone manufacturer Nord Drone Group plan to create a joint venture that will enable U.S.-based AIRO to expand its unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) offerings to pursue Defense Department opportunities and help Nord Drone dramatically scale its production in Ukraine, the companies said on Monday. Nord Drone currently produces nearly 4,000 UAS a month across a distributed set of secret facilities and operations in Ukraine and the pending joint venture with New Mexico-based AIRO…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

