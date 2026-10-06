AI Maturity for Fighter Missions Looms As Big Challenge for CCA

The maturity of artificial intelligence (AI) for fighter missions is looming as a significant challenge for the U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. "The motto of the Air Force Test Center is Ad Inexplorata--Into the Unknown--so as we move forward, we are learning things," Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, the commander of the Air Force Test Center, said on Tuesday during a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies virtual forum when asked about the maturity of mission autonomy…