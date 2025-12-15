AFRL Seeking Innovations For C-sUAS “Kill Chain And Point Defense”

Over the next five years, the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) site in Rome, N.Y., may award $499 million in counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) research contracts under the Multi-Domain Force Applications and Traffic Management for Unmanned Aircraft Systems program. A single contract may reach $99 million, though the normal award will range from $500,000 to $20 million, AFRL said. Last week, the lab said in a business notice that it is "seeking innovative research to enhance C-sUAS kill chain…