AEVEX Acquires RapidFlight Assets, Adding Drone Manufacturing At The Edge Capability

Unmanned systems developer and manufacturer AEVEX Aerospace last Thursday said it has acquired select assets and intellectual property from RapidFlight, a manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) that also has developed a containerized mobile drone production system that can be employed at the tactical edge. RapidFlight’s Mobile Production System (MPS), which uses additive manufacturing, can also be used to repair UAS in theater, and allow customers to quickly produce and deploy new designs, or modify existing UAS. The Manassas, Va.-based…