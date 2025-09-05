Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

AEVEX Acquires RapidFlight Assets, Adding Drone Manufacturing At The Edge Capability

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
AEVEX Acquires RapidFlight Assets, Adding Drone Manufacturing At The Edge Capability
RapidFlight’s Mobile Production System for 3D printing drones at the tactical edge. Photo: RapidFlight

Unmanned systems developer and manufacturer AEVEX Aerospace last Thursday said it has acquired select assets and intellectual property from RapidFlight, a manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) that also has developed a containerized mobile drone production system that can be employed at the tactical edge. RapidFlight’s Mobile Production System (MPS), which uses additive manufacturing, can also be used to repair UAS in theater, and allow customers to quickly produce and deploy new designs, or modify existing UAS. The Manassas, Va.-based…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

LITENING Modernization May Be Big Ramp-Up Opportunity for Northrop Grumman

Army

AV Hands Over ISV-Mounted 20KW Laser Prototypes To Army, Delivering JLTV Version Next Month

Business/Financial

Austal Signs Outsourcing Agreement With Master Boat Builders

Homeland Security

Austal USA Awarded Long-Lead Options For Three Offshore Patrol Cutters

Trending

Marine Corps Awards RTX $380 Million Deal For MRIC Full Rate Production
Five Organizations Get Green Light on SLCM-N Prototype Designs
State Department OK’s $8.5 Billion IBCS-Enabled Patriot Sale To Denmark
150 Companies Interested in RG-XX, U.S. Space Force Official Says
Space Solar Power Company Boosts Funding Round With Lockheed Martin Investment

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume