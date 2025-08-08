AeroVironment And SNC Pitch Partnership For Lower Tier Golden Dome Bids

AeroVironment, Inc. [AVAV] announced a new strategic partnership with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) on Thursday during the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Ala., focused on potential air and missile defense bids under the Trump administration’s Golden Dome initiative. The companies called this a partnership “to align multi-domain capabilities to define and build the next generation of integrated, open architecture air & missile defense,” for Golden Dome. “Together, AV and SNC can rapidly provide novel and affordable defensive…