AEI Releases Space-Based Interceptor Calculator, Costs Can Balloon Into Trillions For Larger Constellations

An American Enterprise Institute (AEI) official created an interactive Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) Calculator to help show how the government’s design choices can vastly affect system cost, size and performance as the Trump Administration considers architectures for the Golden Dome initiative. SBIs are the flashiest part of President Trump's Golden Dome initiative, billed as significantly expanding missile defense systems to protect American territory from all air and missile threats. While the current Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system is aimed at protecting…