Acceleration Plan Pulls First Columbia Sub Delivery Back To 2028 And Is 65 Percent Complete, Official Says

SAN DIEGO--The Navy’s first Columbia-class submarine is back on schedule to deliver by 2028 after the Navy and industry implemented an acceleration plan that put all the modules to the final assembly shipyard by the end of last year, nine months ahead of schedule, the Program Executive officer for Strategic Submarines said on Wednesday. Rear Adm. Todd Weeks confirmed the future USS District of Columbia (SSBN-826) is now about 65 to 66 percent complete and highlighted the Navy worked out…