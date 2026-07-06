AARGM-ER Delays Push IOC To September 2026, GAO Says

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) annual assessment of major weapon systems revealed that delays to the Navy’s long-range anti-radiation guided missile program has pushed back initial operational capability (IOC) by two years while the government withheld contractor payments due to the delays. The Northrop Grumman [NOC] Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile—Extended Range (AARGM-ER) is an upgrade to the AGM-88E AARGM air-launched missile meant to be a longer range and higher speed version of a missile that targets enemy air defense…
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Congress Updates
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]