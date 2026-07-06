AARGM-ER Delays Push IOC To September 2026, GAO Says

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) annual assessment of major weapon systems revealed that delays to the Navy’s long-range anti-radiation guided missile program has pushed back initial operational capability (IOC) by two years while the government withheld contractor payments due to the delays. The Northrop Grumman [NOC] Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile—Extended Range (AARGM-ER) is an upgrade to the AGM-88E AARGM air-launched missile meant to be a longer range and higher speed version of a missile that targets enemy air defense…