Sign In
Search
Weapons

AARGM-ER Delays Push IOC To September 2026, GAO Says

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
AARGM-ER Delays Push IOC To September 2026, GAO Says
The Navy's Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range (AARGM-ER) completes its first live fire event July 19, 2021 off the coast of Point Mugu Sea Test Range in California. (U.S. Navy photo)

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) annual assessment of major weapon systems revealed that delays to the Navy’s long-range anti-radiation guided missile program has pushed back initial operational capability (IOC) by two years while the government withheld contractor payments due to the delays. The Northrop Grumman [NOC] Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile—Extended Range (AARGM-ER) is an upgrade to the AGM-88E AARGM air-launched missile meant to be a longer range and higher speed version of a missile that targets enemy air defense…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

AV’s New C-UAS Deal Begins With $80 Million Titan Order To Air Force Global Strike Command

Nuclear Modernization

GAO: Nuclear Modernization Programs Show Mixed Progress

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Ondas Acquires DZYNE, Adding Long Range UAS, More C-UAS, And Launched Effects

Nuclear Modernization

BWXT Completes Precision Components Group Acquisition

Trending

Defense Watch: E-7 Challenges, T-AGS(X) RFI, Ukraine Biz News, Saronic Testing,
Army Awards $3 Billion Deal To Lockheed For Sentinel A4 Radar Production
Space Force Command Operationally Accepts Satellite Jammer
Duffey: F-47 “At the Cutting Edge of Technology” and Government, Industry Collaboration
Trump Directive Wants Review Of Programs That Could Be Replaced By Drones

Congress Updates

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

Space

Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?

Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]

Congress

House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume