Royal Australian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Robert Chipman, U.K. Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, and then U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.--now the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff--pose for a photo on July 14 last year after an E-7A Wedgetail Joint Vision trilateral statement signing during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The fiscal 2024 minibus, enacted in March, contains a $200 million congressional add over the U.S. Air Force request for the Boeing [BA] E-7 Wedgetail, and House appropriators have advised adding another $400 million in fiscal 2025.
That $600 million research…