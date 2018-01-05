The State Department has approved a possible $62 million deal with Oman to support operational flight profile software upgrades for its F-16 fleet. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Friday of the foreign military sale (FMS), which…
State Department Approves $62 Million Deal With Oman For F-16 Command and Control Software Upgrades
