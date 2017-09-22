TODAY IN DEFENSE DAILY26, September, 2017  
Several Assault Amphibious Vehicles, one of which can be remotely operated, line the beach at Camp Pendleton, Calif., during a technology exercise. (Photo by Dan Parsons)
Marine Corps Transitions Technologies To Big-League Testing, Possible Rapid Fielding
Several of the technologies pitched to the Marine Corps during a recent exercise in…
An Elbit Systems Seagull Unmanned Surface Vehicle tests a torpedo launch. Photo: Elbit Systems.
Navy And DoD Release Draft Solicitation For Overlord Unmanned Surface Vehicle Program
The U.S. Navy and Defense Department's Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) on Friday released a…
Australia To Create Space Agency
Pence To Visit NASA’s Marshall Center
MGT Can Kickstart Federal Modernization Despite Leadership Vacancies, Hurd Says
Coast Guard Plans For Icebreaker Life Extension Incomplete, GAO Says
VIEW MORE
 


View recordings from the National Security Forum

INTERACTIVE FEATURES

DoD Addressing Cyber Risks In Weapon Systems But Congress Wants More Done


FEATURED NEWS
Army
Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTVs)
UPDATED: Army Orders $467 Million Worth Of Medium Trucks From Oshkosh09-22-2017
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has won a nearly half-billion-dollar contract to continue making medium tactical trucks…
Rotor Air Producers Seek Faster Acquisition Cycle, See Increasing Automation09-21-2017
Army Demonstrates Remote Launch Capability In PAC-3 MSE Test09-21-2017
VIEW MORE NEWS FOR ARMY
International
523a2574bc373-wgs1
Australia To Create Space Agency09-25-2017
Australia's government has decided to form a national space agency to coordinate and lead the…
Saab Commits To U.S. Production Facility If Boeing Team Wins Trainer Contract09-18-2017
Boeing Wins $677 Million F-18 Contract and Sale of Super Hornets To Canada09-14-2017
VIEW MORE NEWS FOR INTERNATIONAL
Congress
CAPITOL
Senate NDAA Calls On DoD To Address Cyber Personnel Recruitment Challenges09-22-2017
The Senate’s recently passed defense authorization bill includes several amendments to address ongoing challenges the…
Senate Rejects House Plan To Form Space Corps09-15-2017
Air Force Rethinking JSTARS Replacement09-12-2017
VIEW MORE NEWS FOR CONGRESS
Navy/USMC
An Elbit Systems Seagull Unmanned Surface Vehicle tests a torpedo launch. Photo: Elbit Systems.
Navy And DoD Release Draft Solicitation For Overlord Unmanned Surface Vehicle Program09-25-2017
The U.S. Navy and Defense Department's Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) on Friday released a draft…
Marine Corps Transitions Technologies To Big-League Testing, Possible Rapid Fielding09-25-2017
Navy Awards GD $5 Billion To Complete Design Of New Ballistic Missile Sub09-21-2017
VIEW MORE NEWS FOR NAVY/USMC
More Categories
 Air Force  Business/Finacial  Homeland  Cyber/IT  Unmanned  space  Budget  Pentagon


THE LATEST FROM OUR PARTNERS
Avionics
Airplane Cabins: Moving to a Modular Future?
DJI Presents Approaches to Drone Traffic Management, Identification to ICAO
 
Via Satellite
US MilSatCom Strategy Under the New Administration
Bandwidth Management: New Paths in the LEO and MEO Era
 
Decision Briefs
Battelle Barricade™ in Action
Battelle Provides: Advanced Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robotic System (AEODRS)
 