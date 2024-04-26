Located in the Mission Control Station at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, the Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Battlespace Awareness Center (OBAC) provides near-real-time OPIR data exploitation products that deliver situational awareness to Space Delta 4 operators and other users. Space Systems Command recently delivered the first of two scheduled Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) data processing framework software deliveries to the OBAC. Photo: U.S. Space Force
U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC) last Friday said it has delivered the first of many new software capabilities to a Space Force operations center to increase cybersecurity, and enhance missile detection and tracking.
The deliveries to the Overhead Persistent…