Panelists confer at February's Space Mobility Conference in Orlando, Fla. to shed insight on spaceports, and the future of launch. giving insight on the changing landscape of spaceports, the future of launch. Space Systems Command has created a Space Access, Mobility and Logistics program as part of the command's Assured Access to Space directorate to explore the refueling of satellites in low Earth and geosynchronous orbits space; space tugs, the removal of orbital debris and activities in cislunar space (U.S. Space Force Photo)
The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has assigned 12 National Security Space Launch (NSSL) missions to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA)–six for each provider–under the fiscal 2023 NSSL Phase 2 Launch Service Procurement contract,…