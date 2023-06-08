An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 launches from the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) for the first time using the EMALS launcher following a first arrested landing using the AAG. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Campbell)
The Navy awarded General Atomics a $1.196 billion modification to a previous contract adding scope for production work of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) system parts to be installed on the fourth Ford-class…