An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 launches from the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) for the first time using the EMALS launcher following a first arrested landing using the AAG. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Campbell)
The State Department approved a possible $1.321 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) to France for its new aircraft carrier.
EMALS and AAG are the upgraded methods for launching…