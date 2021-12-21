Also In This Issue:

The State Department approved a potential $125 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of 230 Javelin FGM-148F anti-armor missiles to Lithuania.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the sale on Dec. 21.

The sale covers the 230 Javelins as well as 20 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs) that will be added to a previously implemented case that was under threshold. The original FMS case, with a value of $28 million, included 111 Javelin missiles and 10 Javelin CLUs.

DSCA said this notification is for a total of 341 Javelins and 30 Javelin CLUs. The FMS also includes battery chargers; Enhanced Producibility Basic Skills Trainer (EPBST); and other logistical and program support elements.

The primary contractor will be a Raytheon Technologies [RTX] /Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture.

The agency said the missiles will help Lithuania, a NATO ally, “build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements.”

“It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Lithuania in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability,” DSCA continued.

This approval comes after the U.S. agreed to a $60 million security assistance package with Ukraine in September that included Javelins as well as other defensive systems (Defense Daily, Sept. 1).