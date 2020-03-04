Also In This Issue:

The State Department has approved a potential $100 million deal with Poland for 180 Javelin missiles and 79 Javelin command launch units.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Wednesday of the foreign military sale.

“This proposed sale of the Javelin system will help Poland build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements,” DSCA officials wrote in a statement.

Poland has also requested missile simulation rounds and battery coolant units to be included in the deal.

Raytheon [RTN] and Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Javelin joint venture will serve as the prime contractor for the deal.