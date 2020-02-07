Also In This Issue:

The State Department has approved a potential $990 million deal with Australia for 200 AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Friday notified Congress of the foreign military sale.

This is Australia’s first purchase of the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-made anti-ship cruise missiles.

“Australia intends to use the missiles on its F-18 aircraft and will provide enhanced capabilities in defense of critical sea-lanes. The proposed sale of the missiles and support will increase the Australian Navy’s maritime partnership potential and align its capabilities with existing regional baselines,” DSCA officials said in a statement.

The FMS deal also includes 11 LRASM telemetry variants and captive air training missiles.