Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Evan Tu’ua, right, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Ryan Ward, center, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Mason Cleveland, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, load a Mark 54 torpedo onto a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a scheduled exercise in July 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Sharp)
By Rich Abott |
2 days ago |
12/01/2020
international Navy
The State Department approved potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Brazil and South Korea for $109 million total in Mk 54 lightweight torpedoes and Mk 15 MOD 25 Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified…

