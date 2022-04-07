On March 22 last year, a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan launched the End-of-Life Services by Astroscale demonstrator (ELSA-d) by Japan's Astoscale company, which is focused on space debris removal by pushing space objects into the Earth's atmosphere where they would burn up. On Apr. 6, Astroscale said that it would abandon its mission to capture a space object, as four of the servicer’s eight thrusters had experienced technical difficulties and are non-functional. The company said that it hopes to capture space debris in a future mission (Astroscale Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
11 minutes ago |
04/07/2022
highlights

U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) may hold an industry day to hear from commercial companies about possible technologies for space debris removal, the profit potential for such companies for that mission, and how Space Force could leverage commercial…

