An artist's depiction of the Space Based Space Surveillance (SBSS) satellite tracking space debris. The 18th Space Control Squadron uses data collected from SBSS, and other sensors in the Space Surveillance Network, to track objects orbiting the earth, and provide Space Domain Awareness for space faring nations (U.s. Space Command Photo)
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is organizing a series of virtual listening sessions next month on potential solutions to the problem of orbital debris, as the National Science and Technology Council’s (NSTC) Orbital Debris…