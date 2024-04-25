The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52) launches a Standard Missile (SM)-2 during a live-fire missile exercise as part of Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22 while operating in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
The Navy awarded RTX [RTX] a $344 million contract in March to develop two new Standard Missile (SM) variants that focus on a new common guidance section for U.S. and allied fleets.
The company will specifically develop the SM-2 Block IICU and SM-6 Block IU.…