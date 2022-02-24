Israel said this week it successfully completed the first set of live-fire tests for a new naval variant of the Iron Dome defense system, C-Dome.

In the tests, the C-Dome was based on the Sa’ar 6-class corvette, INS Magen, and used against multiple simulated threat types including cruise missiles, rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The tests were jointly conducted by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), the Israel Defense Forces, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The government and Rafael announced the tests on Feb. 21 but did not disclose when they specifically occurred.

C-Dome is based on Rafael’s Iron Dome and uses a command and control system developed by fellow Israeli company mPrest.

Rafael said the system interfaces with the corvette’s Adir radar system.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz specifically cites the system will be used to defend against hostile Iranian proxy actors in the region.

“I commend the [Directorate for Defense R&D of the Ministry of Defense], IDF and Rafael for the completion of an unprecedented test. The systems that we are developing as part of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array enable us to operate against Iranian proxies in the region and defend against their weapon systems, which are constantly being upgraded,” Gantz said in a statement.

“We continue to be two steps ahead of them and we will continue developing and upgrading our capabilities in order to maintain security superiority in the region and to defend the citizens and assets of the State of Israel,” he continued.

Moshe Patel, Director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, agreed this is a milestone in the Iron Dome systems.

“Today we mark another historic milestone for the Iron Dome defense system – the completion of a series of successful offshore tests of the missile defense system onboard a naval vessel,” he said in a statement.

“The advanced detection system accurately identified various threats including rocket fire, cruise missiles and UAVs. The system successfully intercepted the threats with surgical precision. The success of today’s tests further strengthens our confidence in our missile defense systems as well as the ability of the Israeli Navy to defend the maritime assets of the State of Israel,” Patel added.