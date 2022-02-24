Caroline Sirvano (left), a respiratory therapist at Central Maine Medical Center, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander DiGregorio (right), an internal medicine physician assigned to the military medical team deployed to Lewiston, Maine, provide care to a patient as part of COVID response operations on Feb. 1 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Air Force Association (AFA) is on track to hold a warfare symposium in Orlando, Fla., next week on March 2-4, but the Department of the Air Force (DAF) is mandating that its in-person attendees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
U.S. Air Force Secretary…