Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw AFB, S.C. leave a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C. during Exercise Iron Hand 22-09 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., on Aug. 22. Iron Hand 22-09 tested Air Force employment of a light, maneuverable force under Agile Combat Employment (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) is interested in the possible incorporation of new features on transport aircraft, including electronic attack and standoff kinetic strike, the AFSOC commander said on Sept. 7.
“Whether it’s electronic…