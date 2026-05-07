With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects

With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists (UPL) and instead focused their additional funding requests on a smaller number of military construction projects. The services are seeking just over $3 billion combined across their respective UPLs for MILCON initiatives, while several others, including the Marine Corps and Space Force had no unfunded priorities, according to documents obtained…