Air Force Plans $1.7 Billion Retrofit Of APG-85 Radar On 181 F-35As In Lot 17 And Prior

The Air Force's fiscal 2027 future years defense plan (FYDP) contains more than $1.7 billion to retrofit 181 Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35As in Lot 17 and prior with the future Northrop Grumman [NOC] AN/APG-85 radar. The service has fielded 541 F-35As, and Lot 17 deliveries began last year. The FYDP has $133 million targeted in fiscal 2031 for retrofitting 14 F-35As with APG-85s--a unit cost of $9.5 million per radar, and outside the FYDP the service said it plans to…