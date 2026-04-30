Five E-7 Wedgetails Under Contract In EMD Phase

In addition to the two Boeing [BA] E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning aircraft that the Air Force is buying for rapid prototyping, the service has another five planned in the Wedgetail engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said on Thursday. The Air Force awarded Boeing a more than $2.3 billion Wedgetail contract modification last month--an add-on bringing the total funded amount for Wedgetail to more than $4.9 billion, or about $700 million per E-7 thus…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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