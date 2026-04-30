Sign In
Search
Air Force

Five E-7 Wedgetails Under Contract In EMD Phase

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Five E-7 Wedgetails Under Contract In EMD Phase
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a Royal Australian Air Force E-7 Wedgetail taking off from Nellis AFB, Nev. during the Black Flag 22-1 exercise on May 11, 2021.

In addition to the two Boeing [BA] E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning aircraft that the Air Force is buying for rapid prototyping, the service has another five planned in the Wedgetail engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said on Thursday. The Air Force awarded Boeing a more than $2.3 billion Wedgetail contract modification last month--an add-on bringing the total funded amount for Wedgetail to more than $4.9 billion, or about $700 million per E-7 thus…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Official: Marines Plan OPF-L Fielding Call In ‘June Timeframe,’ Wants Anti-Armor OPF-M In FY ‘28

Air Force

APG-85 Fielding May Come 9 Months Early, Estimated Unit Cost Of $8.8 Million

Navy/USMC

Wasp Amphib Extending Five Years; Navy And Marine Corps Studying More Amphibs

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Unmanned Warfare Frontier Model Developer Scout AI Raises $100 Million

Trending

Firestorm Labs Raises $82 Million To Transition Mobile 3D Printing Tech, Drones Into Production
MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year
CoAspire Unveils Extended Range Affordable Cruise Missile
Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability

Congress Updates

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume