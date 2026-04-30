Five E-7 Wedgetails Under Contract In EMD Phase

In addition to the two Boeing [BA] E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning aircraft that the Air Force is buying for rapid prototyping, the service has another five planned in the Wedgetail engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said on Thursday. The Air Force awarded Boeing a more than $2.3 billion Wedgetail contract modification last month--an add-on bringing the total funded amount for Wedgetail to more than $4.9 billion, or about $700 million per E-7 thus…