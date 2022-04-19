U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II demonstration team pilot and commander, flies at
the Wings Over South Texas air show at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas on April 2 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
2022. The F-35A Demo Team is an Air Combat Command single-ship jet demonstration
team that travels to air shows across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
Codie Trimble)
The U.S. Air Force wants to advance its classified Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) manned sixth generation fighter, each of which may operate with a handful of drones, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Apr. 19.
The Air Force’s fiscal 2023…