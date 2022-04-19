B-52H Stratofortress tail number 61-0009, nicknamed "Damage Inc. II," arrived at the Boeing plant near Tinker AFB, Okla. on Jan. 22, where the plane is to serve as an integration model to test new technologies on the bomber. The B-52 is undergoing its biggest modernization effort in its history, the Air Force said. In addition to new engines, the B-52 is also upgrading its 1960’s core radar to a new Active Electronically Scanned Array system similar to those found in modern fighters. The plane also completed a major communications upgrade and will soon get a new Tactical Data Link, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) at Tinker AFB, Okla., will need more space to help accomplish the re-engining of the B-52H, per U.S. Air Force fiscal 2023 budget documents.
Last September, the Air Force awarded Rolls-Royce a contract worth…