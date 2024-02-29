A 319th Missile Squadron missileer, from F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo. shows acting Air Force Undersecretary Kristyn Jones how a launch control capsule works, in the A-01 missile alert facility LCC, near Pine Bluffs, Wyo. on Feb. 20. The Air Force said that Jones visited F.E. Warren to learn about the ICBM modernization process from Minuteman III to Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
3 hours ago |
02/29/2024

The U.S. may want to “re-MIRV” its ICBMs and regain a conventional, more than 1,500 mile long-range strike weapon lost when the Air Force decommissioned its Boeing [BA] AGM-86C/D Conventional Air Launched Cruise Missiles (CALCM) in 2019, Air Force Gen.…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...