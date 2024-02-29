A 319th Missile Squadron missileer, from F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo. shows acting Air Force Undersecretary Kristyn Jones how a launch control capsule works, in the A-01 missile alert facility LCC, near Pine Bluffs, Wyo. on Feb. 20. The Air Force said that Jones visited F.E. Warren to learn about the ICBM modernization process from Minuteman III to Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. may want to “re-MIRV” its ICBMs and regain a conventional, more than 1,500 mile long-range strike weapon lost when the Air Force decommissioned its Boeing [BA] AGM-86C/D Conventional Air Launched Cruise Missiles (CALCM) in 2019, Air Force Gen.…
