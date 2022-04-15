A U.S. Air Force E-4B National Airborne Operations Center takes off from Offutt AFB, Neb. on July 10, 2019. The plane is able to hold more than 100 people, including a joint-service team, an Air Force flight crew, maintenance and security personnel, a communications team and selected augmentees. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
This month, the Air Force 595th Command and Control Group at Offutt AFB, Neb., received the first high fidelity, full motion simulator for nuclear command and control (C2)/disaster C2 aircraft to aid training, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)…