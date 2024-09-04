U.S. Air Force Second Lt. Zachary Stafford, a 12th Missile Squadron missileer, explains the technology of the A01 launch control center to Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton, as Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command looks on, during a visit by Air Force and congressional officials to Malmstrom AFB, Mont. on Aug. 28 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
A new acquisition strategy for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] future LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM to pass Milestone B is likely 18 months to two years away, as the U.S. Air Force examines how to restructure the program through an intensive, months-long re-examination of line…